Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.45. 1,878,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $370.54.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

