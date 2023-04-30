Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.45-$13.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.38.

LIN traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.45. 1,878,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $370.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

