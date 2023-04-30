Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.45-13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.47. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.45-$13.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $376.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $369.45 on Friday. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $370.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.89 and its 200 day moving average is $331.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.