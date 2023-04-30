LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Financial Comparison

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 12.95% 5.23% 0.58% United Community Banks 27.77% 11.48% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LINKBANCORP and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dividends

LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.16%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than United Community Banks.

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. LINKBANCORP pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and United Community Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 2.43 $5.60 million $0.53 12.19 United Community Banks $950.86 million 3.01 $277.47 million $2.61 9.54

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Community Banks beats LINKBANCORP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.