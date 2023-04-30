LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Stock Up 0.8 %

LKQ stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

