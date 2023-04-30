LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head-To-Head Analysis

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Risk and Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -1,685.36% -66.15% -64.36% Crescent Capital BDC 13.32% 8.36% 4.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LM Funding America and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 5.90 -$29.24 million ($2.23) -0.35 Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 3.73 $15.54 million $0.49 28.78

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

LM Funding America currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given LM Funding America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats LM Funding America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.