Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $133.92. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.03.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

