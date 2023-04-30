Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 510,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 1.1 %

DOV stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.