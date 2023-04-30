Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Down 0.7 %

Livent stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.