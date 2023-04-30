Lmcg Investments LLC Has $324,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

