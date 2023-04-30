Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.22 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

