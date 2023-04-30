Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

