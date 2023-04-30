Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.