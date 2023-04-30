Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $464.45 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

