LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $962,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,281,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 831,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 206,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $126.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

