LPL Financial LLC Has $464.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $464,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO opened at $209.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.