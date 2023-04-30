LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $756,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 154,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

