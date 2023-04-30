LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,978,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $350,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,306,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.