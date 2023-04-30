Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 260,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,628. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Luxfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

