LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,878 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,800,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,324,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,947,000 after purchasing an additional 451,674 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

