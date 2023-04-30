MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.34. 339,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,455. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

