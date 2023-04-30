Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $56.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

