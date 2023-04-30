Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Barclays dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.58.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.54%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Magna International by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magna International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after buying an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.