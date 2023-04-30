MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Up 19.6% in April

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 10,914 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,947.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,980 shares of company stock worth $259,311 over the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $161.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.