Man Group’s (EMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 284.33 ($3.55).

Man Group Stock Performance

LON:EMG opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.84) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,611.11%.

In related news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £204,000.94 ($254,778.24). 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

