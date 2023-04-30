Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $160.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

