Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

