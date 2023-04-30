Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust stock remained flat at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.