Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust stock remained flat at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
