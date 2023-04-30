Marathon Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

