Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $26.17 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Teradata worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 687,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

