Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $55.87 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,288 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $55,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,146 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

