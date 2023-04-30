Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $89.62 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $89,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $554.90. 2,046,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $560.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

