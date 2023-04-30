Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $39,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.87.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.23. 1,798,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,764. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average is $208.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

