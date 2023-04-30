Marathon Asset Management Ltd Makes New $15.93 Million Investment in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,571,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 3.47% of nLIGHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1,588.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 418.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 194,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,535. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.67 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

