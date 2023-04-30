Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $28,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,663.31. 106,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,132. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,722.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,515.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,465.58.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

