Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.49.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 91.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.