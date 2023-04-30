Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 91.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

About Marin Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.