Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 13.0% in April

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Materialise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $530.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 0.79. Materialise has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 439.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Materialise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

Featured Stories

