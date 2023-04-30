McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $325.00 at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $296.18.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

