Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

MFIN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 105,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Acts as Private Equity Fund

