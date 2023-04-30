MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.11 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

