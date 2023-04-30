Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.