Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in April

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Meiji Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Meiji has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
About Meiji
