Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in April

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Meiji Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Meiji has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Get Meiji alerts:

About Meiji

(Get Rating)

Read More

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.