Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,974,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 5,882,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.9 days.
Meituan Stock Performance
MPNGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. 617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,557. Meituan has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.
About Meituan
