MELD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.32 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. MELD has a market cap of $40.32 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,645,776,096 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02466881 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,410,810.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

