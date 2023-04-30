Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 13,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

