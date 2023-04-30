Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 13,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

