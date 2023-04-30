Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in April

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 367,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 496.0 days.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAF traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.50. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $148.41 and a 52 week high of $219.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19.
About Merck KGaA
