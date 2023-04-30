Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 355,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

