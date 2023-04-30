Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.95 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00009948 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,320,779 coins and its circulating supply is 17,070,990 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

