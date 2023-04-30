Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $415,389.56

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00012044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $61.07 million and $415,389.56 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,314,710 coins and its circulating supply is 17,068,929 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

