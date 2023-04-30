Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 20,808 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.07. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

